16-year-old boy arrested after leading police on brief chase in stolen vehicle

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5300 block of Woodmancote Drive, but the driver refused to stop.

After leading deputies on a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop and then reversed and hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle, causing damage.

The 16-year-old was arrested. Deputies say they also found a firearm in the vehicle.

The teen has since been charged with felony evading and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.