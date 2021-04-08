Mother accused of driving while intoxicated with toddler in her vehicle, authorities say

Gesina Miller, 31, is accused of driving drunk with her toddler in the vehicle.

HOUSTON – A woman is in custody Thursday after authorities said she was driving drunk with her toddler in the vehicle.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 5600 block of Upper Lake Drive near Atascocita, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable, Mark Herman.

Authorities said they conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Gesina Miller, 31, displayed several signs of intoxication and her 18-month-old was in the vehicle with her, authorities said.

Miller was given a field sobriety test, which authorities said determined she was intoxicated. Miller was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Her bond was set at $1,000. The child was released into the father’s custody.