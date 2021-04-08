McDonald’s set to hire nearly 2,500 new employees in Houston area this month

FILE - This April 9, 2020 file photo shows a McDonald's sign in Wheeling, Ill. McDonalds ended 2020 on a strong note, recovering nearly all of the global sales lost in the pandemic despite a resurgent virus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HOUSTON – McDonald’s restaurants in the Houston area are planning to hire nearly 2,500 new employees in April.

The three-day hiring event will be held on April 13-15 at several locations.

The move comes as part of a collaborative effort between McDonald’s restaurants in Texas to help the state keep up with hiring demands.

“I started my career as a crew member at McDonald’s and now I own 13 restaurants in the Greater Houston area,” said Carla Moore, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the Greater Houston Operators Association. “I know firsthand the beneficial skills gained from working at McDonald’s, and I’m proud to partner with local owner/operators to hire thousands of Houstonians this spring.”

Job openings will vary at each location, but both crew and management positions will be available.

To ensure a health-safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

Ad

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.