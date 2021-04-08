Ironman Texas Triathlon returns to Galveston this weekend

The annual Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas Triathlon is back in Galveston on Sunday.

The triathlon includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run course. The event starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m. The race organizers have provided a city-approved COVID-19 plan.

Organizers said the swim and the majority of the run are confined to the bay and Moody Gardens property. However, participants will use the roadways near and around Moody Gardens, as well as Stewart Road, Cove View Boulevard and FM 3005 for the bike and part of the run courses.

Residents should be aware of road closures and traffic delays in the area.

Roads Affected: The following roadways will be affected by the triathlon beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.