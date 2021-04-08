Ironman Texas Triathlon returns to Galveston this weekend

The annual Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas Triathlon is back in Galveston on Sunday.
The triathlon includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run course. The event starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m. The race organizers have provided a city-approved COVID-19 plan.
Organizers said the swim and the majority of the run are confined to the bay and Moody Gardens property. However, participants will use the roadways near and around Moody Gardens, as well as Stewart Road, Cove View Boulevard and FM 3005 for the bike and part of the run courses.
Residents should be aware of road closures and traffic delays in the area.
Roads Affected: The following roadways will be affected by the triathlon beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
- 83rd Street between Piper and Stewart Road will be closed to traffic except for emergency personnel needing access.
- Vehicle traffic on Cove View and Stewart Road will be rerouted one way only. Traffic will be allowed to proceed north on Cove View and then east on Stewart Road ending at 83rd. East of 83rd and Stewart will return to two-way vehicle traffic.
- Cove View southbound, from Stewart to FM 3005, will be closed to car traffic.
- The San Luis Pass Bridge will be closed to bikes only and will be manned on each side of the bridge. Beach access as San Luis is still open.
- Other roadways in the area will be open but expect traffic delays.