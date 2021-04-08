Federal lawsuit to be filed in Pamela Turner death against Baytown, local police, attorney Ben Crump says

HOUSTON – Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Pamela Turner will announce Thursday the filing of a federal lawsuit against former Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz and the City of Baytown in her 2019 death.

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, will also attend the event at 11:30 a.m. in Houston.

On May 13, 2019, according to investigators, Delacruz encountered Turner, 44, while on patrol and knew that she had warrants out for her arrest. Turner resisted arrest and was able to get hold of Delacruz’s Taser and shock him with it, investigators said. Investigators said that was when Delacruz fired, killing Turner.

The confrontation was caught on video.

Turner’s family said she suffered from mental illness.

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times in March 2020 after being roused from sleep by police at her door during a drug raid. A no-knock warrant was approved as part of a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. When police came through the door using a battering ram, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once.

Also expected at the event are attorney Devon M. Jacob and NAACP president Bishop James Dixon.