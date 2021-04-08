Local News

Exclusive poll: How school districts will help failing students

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Tags: 
remote learning
,
summer school
,
failing
,
grades
KPRC

HOUSTON – KPRC2 wanted to know what local school districts are planning to do to help failing students or to assist students that regressed over the last school year. We sent out a poll to all area school districts.

What programs will your district offer to help students that are failing or regressed in their learning? Are these students facing any particular deadlines?

  • 100% of the districts that responded will offer Summer School
  • 90% will offer after school learning
  • 67% will offer tutoring
  • 47% will offer before school learning

*Districts were allowed to offer more than one solution.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.