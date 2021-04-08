Exclusive poll: How school districts will help failing students

HOUSTON – KPRC2 wanted to know what local school districts are planning to do to help failing students or to assist students that regressed over the last school year. We sent out a poll to all area school districts.

What programs will your district offer to help students that are failing or regressed in their learning? Are these students facing any particular deadlines?

100% of the districts that responded will offer Summer School

90% will offer after school learning

67% will offer tutoring

47% will offer before school learning

*Districts were allowed to offer more than one solution.