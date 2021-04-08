Exclusive poll: How school districts will help failing students

HOUSTON – KPRC2 wanted to know what local school districts are planning to do to help failing students or to assist students that regressed over the last school year. We sent out a poll to all area school districts.
What programs will your district offer to help students that are failing or regressed in their learning? Are these students facing any particular deadlines?
- 100% of the districts that responded will offer Summer School
- 90% will offer after school learning
- 67% will offer tutoring
- 47% will offer before school learning
*Districts were allowed to offer more than one solution.