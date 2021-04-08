Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, Rep. Ann Johnson to host virtual town hall on expanding health care in Texas

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Rep. Ann Johnson will host a virtual town hall Thursday on expanding health care in Texas.

Fletcher and Johnson are expected to discuss efforts at the federal and state levels to make health care more accessible and answer constituent questions. The event will take place at 6 p.m.

According to Fletcher and Johnson, more than one in three people in Harris County under the age of 65 do not have access to health insurance, and Texas has the highest rate of uninsured people in the country and is ranked lowest in access to care.

In congress, Fletcher’s legislation to increase funding for states like Texas to expand Medicaid was signed into law as a part of the American Rescue Package. More than one million low-income Texans would be eligible for coverage under Medicaid expansion, including 223,700 in Harris County.

In the Texas House, Rep. Ann Johnson is co-authoring legislation, House Bill 3871, to create a new program called “Live Well Texas,” which increases health coverage for at least 1.5 million Texans.

Ad

Click here to RSVP.