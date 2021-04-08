Adorable: 8 animals abandoned during February’s winter storm receive ‘spa day’ thanks to Houston Humane Society

Bruni, one of the eight dogs abandoned during February's winter storm received a much deserved spa day at PetSuites Missouri City

HOUSTON – Seven dogs and a pig who were abandoned during February’s brutal winter storm received a spa day thanks to Houston Humane Society and the Milgard Family Foundation.

The animals were taken to PetSuites Missouri City Tuesday morning for a well-deserved “pawdicure” and aromatherapy -- some of the amenities offered at the pet resort.

Today we had the pleasure to give back to 8 resilient dogs that were abandoned, outside, during the February Freeze.... Posted by PetSuites Missouri City on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The animals were rescued and brought in to the Houston Humane Society after being found outside during freezing temperatures.

Since the spa day, they were “unrecognizable,” the shelter said.

All eight animals will be ready for adoption after April 12, according to Houston Humane Society.