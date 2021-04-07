VIDEO: Three armed men attack store clerk during robbery in east Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for help finding the three armed men involved in an aggravated robbery at an east Houston convenience store.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 12:16 a.m. on March 17 at a convenience store in the 8300 block of Sultan Drive near North Breen River Drive.

Surveillance video shows the clerk standing outside the store when the three armed men rush him and forced him back inside and into the enclosed after behind the counter.

Police said the men made the clerk open the cash register, and the video shows them grabbing the money and several cartons of cigarettes and putting the items into bags.

The men then forced the clerk back outside, where the video shows them trying to steal the clerk’s vehicle. However, police said they were unable to get the clerk’s keys, so they fled the scene. In the video, the thieves are seen getting into what appears to be a black, four-door hatchback crossover.

Police said one of the men fired his weapon at the clerk as they were fleeing.

The men in the video all had a thin to average build and were about average height. They were all wearing dark sweatshirts and masks.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects’ identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.