Skeletal remains discovered in east Houston field, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after skeletal bones were found in a field in east Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police said two people were jogging when they discovered a pile of skeletal remains in a field in the 9600 block of North Green River Drive.

Officials said the bones appear to be human remains, but that has not yet been confirmed by medical examiners.

Officials said only two remains have been found, so they’re searching for more.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.