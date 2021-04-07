Man accused of assaulting girlfriend while out on bond for capital murder

Harris County – A recent arrest made by the Harris County Precinct 4 office has opened up old wounds for the family of Amalia Alexander.

Man charged with murdering girlfriend seen on video at woman’s apartment

“I know she’s always with us,” said Laura Alexander, Amalia’s sister. “I can feel her presence all the time.”

Deputy constables arrested 36-year-old Jarvis Hickerson Tuesday for violating the terms of his bond after investigators say he assaulted his new girlfriend and tried to tamper with his GPS monitoring device. Hickerson, who was currently out on bond, was charged with capital murder in the 2016 death of his ex-girlfriend, Amalia Alexander.

“Maya was so bubbly. Everybody knows her laugh,” said Laura. “If anyone is watching, they’ll laugh because they know my sister had a very unique laugh that we all loved about her.”

Ad

Amalia Alexander’s disappearance in September of 2016 sparked a search in Montgomery County that resulted in the finding of her remains that November. Hickerson was arrested on capital murder charges that December, but made a reduced bond in July of last year.

A judge revoked his bond last month after the DA’s office investigated Hickerson for tampering with his GPS monitor and for allegedly assaulting his new girlfriend. Hickerson was arrested Tuesday after being stopped for a traffic violation.

Amalia’s sister said the arrest of Hickerson was an important step for her family and others.

“That will bring me, you know, peace and justice when it’s over,” said Laura. “Nobody else gotta get hurt.”

Alexander said if her family ever gets the chance to speak directly to Hickerson in court, she will be the one to make that address. She said her only question for Hickerson right now is why he may have killed her sister.