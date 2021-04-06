What you need to know about FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral reimbursement program

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this April 22, 2020, file photo, pallbearers, who were among only 10 allowed mourners, walk the casket for internment at the funeral for Larry Hammond, who died from the coronavirus, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans. Hammond was Mardi Gras royalty, and would have had hundreds of people marching behind his casket in second-line parades. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

HOUSTON – Houstonians who had to bury their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for reimbursement of funeral costs from FEMA.

FEMA will assist those families who paid for out-of-pocket funeral expenses during the pandemic, even if you had already applied to other disaster relief programs.

Assistance is available for up to $9,000 per individual funeral.

To be eligible for the assistance, Individuals must submit the following:

Documentation of expenses such as receipts and contracts and must have the name of the individual requesting assistance. The total amount must be indicated in the application.

Death certificate that has the stated cause of death resulted as COVID-19.

Proof of funds used to pay for the expenses, including life insurance benefits and donations received.

Must have social security numbers, dates of birth and death of the deceased individual, death information such as location, and applicant information such as physical address and email.

The death must have occurred in the U.S. in order to be eligible for the funds.

To apply for assistance and to learn more about the program, click here.