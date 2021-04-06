State lawmakers looking to reign in abusive HOAs

HOUSTON – From overreaching homeowner’s association boards that try to control what you can do with your property to corrupt directors, KPRC 2 News has shown you the stories right here in Houston and across Texas that are frustrating hardworking homeowners.

Now, state leaders are looking to reign them in. There are nearly three dozen HOA bills pending before the Texas Legislature now. These are the bills that could have the biggest impact on you and your family:

HB 2387 or CSHB2387

This proposed bill would cut back on attorney fees when you are fined or sued by your HOA because it would require the cases to be tried in Justice of the Peace courts, where neither side would need an attorney for representation.

SB 1951

This bill protects homeowners against abuses by directors.

HB 3367/SB1588

These companion bills address a number of issues. This is the Realtors Bill.

HB 67

This bill is about a homeowner’s right to erect swimming pool enclosures, possibly prompted by issues like this one we told you about back in 2017.

HB1202

SB 602

SB 754

These bills remove race-restrictive covenants.

HB1383

Protecting rights to canvas in subdivisions.

HB1467

HB 3502

SB1939

These bills are about holding meetings electronically because of covid.

HB 1569

SB 581

These bills protect homeowners’ rights to religious displays

HB 1960

HB 1961

HB 1963

HB 2537

These bills address short-term rentals within subdivisions.

HB 1970

HB 2076

These bills would regulate fines.

HB 2447

HB 2912

These bills give homeowners the ability to recall directors.

HB 3571

SB 1824

These bills give homeowners the right to install security measures like cameras and fencing.

HB 3844

HB 3952

This bill would put an office in the Attorney General’s office that would handle HOA issues.

HB 3857

This bill would limit the ability of HOAs to file liens.

SB 318

This bill would allow homeowners to access HOA records in condos.

Attorney David Kahne represents homeowners against abusive HOA’s. He will be in Austin to testify and try to get some of these bills passed.

“A very large number of representatives and senators are starting to see the many numbers of ways that subdivisions are taking advantage of homeowners,” Kahne said.

You can find your state senator or representative here by typing in your address here.

Then send an email to them to let them know which bills you do or do not support.

Got an issue or problem with your HOA? You can reach out to the HOA Reform Coalition for advice.