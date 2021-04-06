State lawmakers looking to reign in abusive HOAs

HOUSTON – From overreaching homeowner’s association boards that try to control what you can do with your property to corrupt directors, KPRC 2 News has shown you the stories right here in Houston and across Texas that are frustrating hardworking homeowners.
Now, state leaders are looking to reign them in. There are nearly three dozen HOA bills pending before the Texas Legislature now. These are the bills that could have the biggest impact on you and your family:
HB 2387 or CSHB2387
This proposed bill would cut back on attorney fees when you are fined or sued by your HOA because it would require the cases to be tried in Justice of the Peace courts, where neither side would need an attorney for representation.
SB 1951
This bill protects homeowners against abuses by directors.
HB 3367/SB1588
These companion bills address a number of issues. This is the Realtors Bill.
HB 67
This bill is about a homeowner’s right to erect swimming pool enclosures, possibly prompted by issues like this one we told you about back in 2017.
HB1202
SB 602
SB 754
These bills remove race-restrictive covenants.
HB1383
Protecting rights to canvas in subdivisions.
HB1467
HB 3502
SB1939
These bills are about holding meetings electronically because of covid.
HB 1569
SB 581
These bills protect homeowners’ rights to religious displays
HB 1960
HB 1961
HB 1963
HB 2537
These bills address short-term rentals within subdivisions.
HB 1970
HB 2076
These bills would regulate fines.
HB 2447
HB 2912
These bills give homeowners the ability to recall directors.
HB 3571
SB 1824
These bills give homeowners the right to install security measures like cameras and fencing.
HB 3844
HB 3952
This bill would put an office in the Attorney General’s office that would handle HOA issues.
HB 3857
This bill would limit the ability of HOAs to file liens.
SB 318
This bill would allow homeowners to access HOA records in condos.
Attorney David Kahne represents homeowners against abusive HOA’s. He will be in Austin to testify and try to get some of these bills passed.
“A very large number of representatives and senators are starting to see the many numbers of ways that subdivisions are taking advantage of homeowners,” Kahne said.
You can find your state senator or representative here by typing in your address here.
Then send an email to them to let them know which bills you do or do not support.
Got an issue or problem with your HOA? You can reach out to the HOA Reform Coalition for advice.