Man arrested after refusing temp check on $15K Disney trip

Associated Press

A Louisiana man who said he spent $15,000 on a Disney World vacation learned to his misfortune that the “the most magical place on Earth” has very real rules to maintain public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge was arrested in February after he refused to get his temperature checked at a Disney Springs restaurant. He later pleaded guilty to trespassing.

Authorities say Sills refused to leave the property, telling authorities, “you can’t trespass if you’re paying $15,000.”

His lawyer declined to comment.

