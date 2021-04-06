Investigation underway after body found dumped behind Highlands church

An investigation is underway after deputies said they found a body behind a church in the Highlands area.

Deputies said they received a tip about 5 p.m. Monday about a body that had been dumped at a location along East Wallisville Road near Gregory Lane. Deputies said that they found the body in the woods behind the Second Baptist Church of Highlands.

Investigators said the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds. It is unclear how long the body had been there and authorities said it is hard to pinpoint an estimated age, but they believe the victim was a young, adult man.

Investigators said they are looking for clues or surveillance footage that could help determine the victim’s age, identity or other information about the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).