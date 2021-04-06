Baylor wins NCAA Basketball Championship: Social media loses its mind over Texas school’s win over Gonzaga

HOUSTON – Baylor won its first national championship Monday night for men’s basketball, denying perfection for Gonzaga.
The final score was 86-70.
During the game, people followed the action and the final thoughts on the win and the season dominated social media streams. Here are some of the messages people shared across social media about the big game.
Congrats to the Baylor Bears on their National Championship — and to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on a great season. After an unimaginable year, every team in the tournament proved what’s possible with hard work and determination. You made your schools, communities, and country proud.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2021
💔— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 6, 2021
Gonzaga 70 Baylor 86
Team above all. Beyond proud. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6EJ0IplfhN— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 6, 2021
Jalen Suggs leaving the court after the game #Gonzaga #Baylor— 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) April 6, 2021
The best hardware to hold #Baylor #SicEm pic.twitter.com/R2VcRUUxw6— SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) April 6, 2021
Baylor had a couple sips before the game. #Baylor #NCAAChampionship #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ohsss44AvT— Kelsey Baker (@xokelseybaker) April 6, 2021
A new champion is crowned. #MarchMadness #Baylor pic.twitter.com/UYBb0I4GXi— Joey Loose (@jloose128) April 6, 2021
#Baylor my have won the championship. but #Gonzaga has the most memorable play. pic.twitter.com/sFDWHjLnBt— Dave's Giant Cantaloupe (@AgainCancelled) April 6, 2021
@sportsreiter #Baylor just to physical, athletic, and big for #Gonzaga from the tip. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/jY9aEynKfU— Rob Jameson (@roborobve) April 6, 2021
Good morning to #Baylor fans and only Baylor fans.— Breanna Leigh (@breannaleigh91) April 6, 2021
Woke up this morning thinking, “what to wear, what to wear?” #championshipproblems #Baylor #SicEm # pic.twitter.com/b7NUjjaJQB— Maurice Sanders (@Affablegiant) April 6, 2021
Congratulations to Gonzaga, but they got exposed and out classed by the Baylor buzz saw!#Baylor https://t.co/vaHpujGaMz— James Johnson (@jimmyhawk9) April 6, 2021
Literally every tweet I see congratulating the new champs reminds me of Darrell yelling at Michael.— Steven Ross (@5tevenRo55) April 6, 2021
An amazing journey. Scott Drew (@BUDREW) was hired because he understood his responsibility to teach Christian values and believe, succeed and lead. Great decision for Baylor. Proud to congratulate Coach and amazing players. Baylor is the Best in the Nation. #SicEm #TimeIsNow https://t.co/5kdHmsy7G1— Drayton McLane Jr (@drayton_mclane) April 6, 2021
I’ve been a Baylor basketball fan since I was an 8 year old Cub Scout. That was 61 years ago. Tonight is a dream come true for every Baylor fan who lived thru the pre-Scott Drew nightmare with Dave Bliss. Sic ‘Em Bears!— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 6, 2021
Wow. As a Texan, very proud of @BaylorMBB. Congratulations! #NationalChampionship— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) April 6, 2021
Congratulations @BaylorMBB! st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 6, 2021