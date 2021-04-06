Baylor wins NCAA Basketball Championship: Social media loses its mind over Texas school’s win over Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears holds the trophy after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Baylor won its first national championship Monday night for men’s basketball, denying perfection for Gonzaga.

The final score was 86-70.

During the game, people followed the action and the final thoughts on the win and the season dominated social media streams. Here are some of the messages people shared across social media about the big game.

Congrats to the Baylor Bears on their National Championship — and to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on a great season. After an unimaginable year, every team in the tournament proved what’s possible with hard work and determination. You made your schools, communities, and country proud. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2021

Gonzaga 70 Baylor 86 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 6, 2021

Team above all. Beyond proud. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6EJ0IplfhN — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 6, 2021

#Baylor my have won the championship. but #Gonzaga has the most memorable play. pic.twitter.com/sFDWHjLnBt — Dave's Giant Cantaloupe (@AgainCancelled) April 6, 2021

Good morning to #Baylor fans and only Baylor fans. — Breanna Leigh (@breannaleigh91) April 6, 2021

Congratulations to Gonzaga, but they got exposed and out classed by the Baylor buzz saw!#Baylor https://t.co/vaHpujGaMz — James Johnson (@jimmyhawk9) April 6, 2021

An amazing journey. Scott Drew (@BUDREW) was hired because he understood his responsibility to teach Christian values and believe, succeed and lead. Great decision for Baylor. Proud to congratulate Coach and amazing players. Baylor is the Best in the Nation. #SicEm #TimeIsNow https://t.co/5kdHmsy7G1 — Drayton McLane Jr (@drayton_mclane) April 6, 2021