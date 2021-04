DALLAS – A man has been arrested after leading Dallas police officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen ambulance.

According to NBCDFW, the chase began Monday afternoon after an officer spotted the stolen ambulance in southeast Dallas County.

Officials said the Dallas-Fire Rescue ambulance was stolen earlier in the day.

After about an hour, the driver got stuck while off-roading in the ambulance and tried to escape on foot but was eventually caught and taken into custody.