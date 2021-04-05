Mayor Turner along with other Houston-area officials, business leaders to denounce SB7, HB6 bills

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will join local officials and community and business leaders to denounce Senate Bill 7 and House Bill 6 Monday afternoon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the proposed laws will prevent voter fraud and protect voter integrity.

Senate Bill 7 would limit extended early-voting hours, prohibit drive-thru voting and make it illegal for local election officials to proactively send applications to vote by mail to voters, even if they qualify.

Turner will be joined Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Fort Bend County Judge KP George and other community and business leaders to denounce what they call “voter suppression bills.”

The livestream will begin at 3 p.m.