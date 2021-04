HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department opened new COVID-19 vaccine appointments on the department’s website Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal is now open at http://HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.

According to HHD, there will be approximately 5,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for distribution at Delmar Stadium and Reed Road Parking Lot April 7-10, 2021.

The appointment portal will close when the slots fill up.