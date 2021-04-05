Harris County Pct. 4 offering FEMA application assistance to those affected by winter storm

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 will offer Federal Emergency Management Agency application assistance this week to those affected by Winter Storm Uri.

Registration begins Monday, April 5. Appointments are available from Tuesday, April 6, to Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mangum-Howell Center’s Doss Activity Building located at 2500 Frick Road in Houston.

To schedule an appointment, please call the Mangum-Howell Center at 281-591-7830.

Visitors will need to provide the following information to register:

· A Social Security number. If the applicant does not have one, then the Social Security number of an eligible minor may be used. To qualify, the minor must share a household with the applicant and be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

· Annual household income.

· Contact information, including a phone number, mailing address, and the address of the damaged home. An email address is required to review the registration status online. Those who do not provide an email address may contact FEMA for updates.

· Insurance information, including coverage details and the insurance company’s name.

· Those who would like funds directly deposited into their account must provide their bank account information.

Vietnamese and Spanish translators will be on site. Those with computers are encouraged to bring them, as computers are limited.