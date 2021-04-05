Bond set at $750K for woman accused of giving son fatal drug concoction

HOUSTON – The woman accused of giving her son a fatal concoction of drugs for life insurance money appeared in court Monday.

Ashley Marks was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her 6-year-old Jason Sanchez.

During her hearing, the state asked that she be held without bail because she’s charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 10. They also argued that there is strong evidence against Marks.

Meanwhile, the defense argued that Marks had no prior or other convictions to make her ineligible for bond.

Ultimately, the judge decided to set Marks’ bond at $750,000.

Marks’ bond conditions include no contact with certain people, no possession of weapons, submit to urinalysis no alcohol or drugs. She must also wear a GPS monitor and must abide by total home confinement. She is not allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 17. If she does bond out, Marks cannot leave Harris County.

The proof evidence hearing was set for April 16 and will concern the state’s motion to deny her bond.

Prosecutors said they have not made a decision about whether to seek the death penalty, but a decision should be made by the hearing on April 16.