HCSO: 3 injured during drive-by shooting in N Houston

HOUSTON – Three people sustained minor injuries in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in north Houston.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3600 block of Cicada Lane after someone called 911 before hanging up abruptly.

On arrival, units determine a shooting had occurred at the location. Deputies located three victims suffering minor injuries, namely graze wounds. They declined transport to a hospital.

The victims told investigators someone in the passenger seat of a white older model Chevy shot at them before fleeing the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is its preliminary stages.