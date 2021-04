HOUSTON – Police are searching for an 84-year-old man reported missing in Houston.

Harry Fred Davis was last seen Saturday leaving the 8700 block of Othello in a maroon and black Chevy pickup truck with Texas license plate number KPL3338.

Davis is described as a Black male weighing 175 pounds and standing 5′10′' tall with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.