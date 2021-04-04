Eat, drink and support: Houston Black Restaurant Week spotlighting about 100 local businesses

HOUSTON – Houston Black Restaurant Week is back and bigger.

The culinary experience highlights about 100 Black-owned businesses from across Houston, Galveston and Beaumont. The event is set for April 2-11.

Customers can dine-in, order delivery or takeout at any of the businesses. Participating restaurants will provide prix-fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Prices and offerings vary.

This year, the organizers expanded to also spotlight food trucks, sweets, and other Black-owned businesses.

The full directory of participating establishments -- including Taste Bar+ Kitchen, Twisted Grilled Cheese and The Breakfast Klub -- is available online.

Organizers are also presenting The Soundbites Food Truck Park, in partnership with The Power Center Food Truck Park at 12401 South Post Oak Road, from April 2 to April 4 and April 9 to April 11.

Organizers encourage people to eat at multiple locations and participate in a Black restaurant Bingo challenge.

Founders Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson said the multi-city event showcases the flavors of African, African-American and Caribbean cuisines.

Other cites include New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington DC and other regional markets.