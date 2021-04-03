Repairman held at gunpoint files $1M lawsuit against Hotze, group that funded bogus ballot investigation

David Zuniga filed a $1 million lawsuit against conservative activist Steve Hotze and his group after he was held at gunpoint by former HPD Captain Mark Aguirre.

HOUSTON – An air conditioning repairman has filed a $1 million lawsuit Tuesday against conservative activist Steve Hotze and his group after he was held at gunpoint by former HPD Captain Mark Aguirre.

The incident happened last year when 63-year-old Aguirre rammed David Zuniga off the road and held him at gunpoint, according to court records. Law enforcement said Aguirre was convinced he was hauling 750,000 illegal ballots on Oct. 19. It turned out the truck only contained air conditioning parts, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Aguirre was paid a total of $266,400 by the Houston-based Liberty Center for God and Country, with $211,400 of that amount being deposited into his account the day after the incident.

Hotze confirmed that Aguirre was paid as a contract investigator to look into allegations of election fraud in Harris County. Hotze said he had used Aguirre as a private investigator in the past and that he had come highly recommended.

According to the lawsuit, Zuniga sustained damages, past and future for medical expenses, physical pain and mental anguish, past and future loss of earning capacity, and past and future physical impairment.

Aguirre was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If convicted, Aguirre faces up to 20 years in prison. Police have not identified any other suspects.