Harris County Precinct 4 constable sergeant dies after single-vehicle crash

An off-duty deputy constable sergeant with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office died in a crash late Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 290 and Fairbanks N. Houston Road in northwest Houston.

Police said the constable, identified as Marcus Sam, hit an object along the road, causing his vehicle to roll over multiple times.

Following the crash, Sam was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform all of you that one of our team members, Sergeant Marcus Sam passed away after being involved in a one vehicle car accident last night,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a post on Twitter. “Prayers for his family and friends.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.