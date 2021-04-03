Hungry Like the Wolf bringing in ’80s vibes back with new diner and bar

Hungry Like the Wolf, a 1980s themed diner and bar, is now open in Houston.

HOUSTON – If you ever wanted to travel back to the ’80s, this new diner is the time machine you need.

Hungry Like the Wolf is bringing the eighties vibes with a themed menu, cocktails and decor, according to its website. The eatery is located near Studemont St. and Washington Avenue.

At the diner, customers will experience nostalgia and memorabilia from yearbook walls to high school lockers, glitter tables, wicked cool carpet, and a spinning Rubik’s cube disco ball, according to the official website.

The menu ranges from breakfast, lunch and supper, featuring sample items such as: “The Bird” and the Waffle, a Belgian waffle with fried chicken breast strips drizzled with vanilla bean sweet glaze, pork belly bites served with bacon jam and sweet chipotle sauce, and flat top pork chop, which is described as “big as your head” pork chop in bourbon glaze with rice pilaf and green beans.

DJ Mike Snow spins on Friday and Saturday nights while the ’80s Brunch Party on weekends is also popular, per the website.

Hungry Like the Wolf is located at 920 Studemont St. The diner is opened Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

The establishment is 21+ after 9 p.m. nightly.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available. No reservations accepted.