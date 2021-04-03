Violent start to holiday weekend with deadly shootings, crashes across Houston

HOUSTON – The holiday weekend is off to a violent start, with multiple homicide investigations underway across the Houston area.

One shooting happened after 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Walgreens on FM 1960 and Ella Blvd.

Deputies said a man was shot several times. He is now hospitalized.

Investigators said the man may have been involved in some type of argument, moments before the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

In west Houston, police said two men were running after a car and then started shooting at the people inside. The shooting was reported at 5:24 p.m. near Highway 6 and Park Row.

The driver was killed. The passenger was wounded and rushed to a hospital.

Authorities say one suspect is believed to be in custody.

Police said they don’t know what started this incident, but they have a suspect in custody who they believe to be the shooter.

And in southeast Houston, a smashed pickup truck is at the center of a homicide investigation.

Police said a man was killed in a chain of events that ended with the driver of that truck hitting a pole, and crashing into several other cars. The truck ended on the outbound feeder road of Interstate 45 near Scarsdale Blvd.

Six hours after the crash police have not released any more information.