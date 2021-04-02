Whataburger giving $90M in bonuses to its employees

HOUSTON – Whataburger said it has distributed more than $90 million in employee bonuses for work during the pandemic and severe winter weather.

Whataburger said its 46,000 employees also received Extra Mile bonuses, emergency pay, and a doubling of their 401(k) plan matching for 2020.

“The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year’s crippling winter storms,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO. “… We wanted to help ensure that our (employees) and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great pride, care and love. Our (employees) and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both.”

The company also announced it is elevating general managers at its restaurants with the new title of operating partners.

“Operating partners are business leaders who run multimillion-dollar restaurants, take care of their teams, and serve as the face of Whataburger in their communities,” said Nelson. “They are the hearts and souls of our brand.”

Ad

The company’s compensation plan for operating partners includes a six-figure annual salary, including bonus potential of up to 150 percent of their target incentive, according to the company.

To learn more about 2021 career and leadership opportunities, visit https://whataburger.com/Careers/Restaurant.