Suspect, innocent driver killed after chase ends in fiery crash in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect and an innocent driver are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in northwest Houston.

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday near the Beltway and Clay Road, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect was driving with no lights and speeding down the Beltway. Authorities said they tried to catch up to the car but the driver refused to stop.

At some point during the chase, the driver exited at Clay Road and crashed into another vehicle, causing both vehicles to catch on fire, police said.

The suspect driver and the driver of the other vehicle were killed in the crash, according to police.

Traffic in the area is being diverted as investigators and crews work to learn more about the incident and clear the scene.