Splendora couple charged with human trafficking and child sex abuse

SPLENDORA – A Splendora couple was arrested on Wednesday in connection with human trafficking and sexual abuse of a child, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Lead investigator Sean Mitchell said 23-year-old Dale Warren Conner Jr. and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Cheyenne Richardson, have both been charged with human trafficking and sexual abuse of a child. Conner faces an additional bestiality charge.

Mitchell said the couple turned themselves in to authorities and was placed in jail. Conner is being held on a $90,000 bond.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and the couple may face additional charges.