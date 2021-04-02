Houston VA now vaccinating all veterans, caregivers and spouses without appointments

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that the percentage of Americans resisting getting inoculated has shrunk in the past few months. But its still not enough to pull America out of the pandemic, and reach herd immunity. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HOUSTON – The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for all veterans, their caregivers, spouses, and the CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.

Ad

There is no appointment necessary, and wait times are minimal, the agency said.

The Houston VA is located at 2002 Holcombe Blvd.

To be vaccinated through VA, an eligible veteran is defined as anyone who served in the U.S. military. An eligible spouse includes marriage, same-sex, and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine.

An eligible caregiver is any family member or friend who provides care to the veteran. Caregivers may help the veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing, or with tasks like shopping or transportation.

The SAVE LIVES Act dramatically increases the number of individuals who are eligible to get lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines. This is an important step toward VA’s goal of protecting the nation’s heroes against this deadly virus.

To date, the Houston VA has administered nearly 65,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ad

Visit the Houston VA website for updated vaccine information.

Ad

Here are the vaccination times and locations:

Walk-in Clinic: Bldg. 108A

Monday & Tuesday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drive-thru Clinic: Enter through the Almeda Gate (#71).

Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drive-thru Clinic: Enter through the Almeda Gate (#71).

Saturday, 8 a.m. - noon

Walk-in Clinic: Primary Care Clinic, the main hospital