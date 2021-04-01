Local leaders react to controversial new voting bill passed in Texas Senate

HOUSTON – The Texas Senate passed a controversial new voting bill Thursday morning.

“This bill is about making it easier to vote and hard to cheat,” said State Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola.

Hughes spoke about the victory on Twitter early after long hours of debate and several amendments to the bill. The Mineola lawmaker is responsible for introducing Senate Bill 7 to the Texas Legislature.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick released a statement after the vote saying he made election security a priority this legislative session and this measure would help maintain the integrity of our elections.

“SB7 will strengthen the public’s faith in our electoral process and ensure that every Texan knows that when they cast their ballot, their vote is secure,” Patrick said.

Ad

The final version of the bill is not yet online, but segments of the measure would limit extended voting hours, end drive-thru and curbside voting, and stop counties from sending out unrequested mail-in ballots.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called the bill a direct response to the county’s record voter turnout in 2020.

“We had three times the number of early vote locations. We had extended hours. We had drive-thru voting and we saw increase turnout from both parties,” Judge Hidalgo said. “We did not see an increase in fraud.”

Hidalgo said the bills moving through the state legislature are reminiscent of the Jim Crow Era and are really about voter suppression and racism.

“They are trying to undo the innovations that offered so much increase participation in Harris County and absolutely no evidence of widespread fraud,” she added. “I condemn those bills. The community doesn’t deserve those bills. And I invite companies who stand for the right to vote, who stand for democracy to condemn those bills as well.”

Ad

Texas is known to have some of the most restrictive voting bills in the county. Opponents of SB7 said they fear communities of color, the disabled, voters who don’t speak English, and those over 65 years old would be most impacted if SB7 becomes law.

Dr. Laura Murillo, the president and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber, said there’s been an increase in voter participation from the Latino community. She said she’d like to see more efforts to expand voting opportunities, not limit them.

“Nationally, we have seen continued efforts to suppress voter engagement,” Murillo said. “Locally, we understand that it is up to us to encourage people to register to vote and to make their voices heard. We cannot be limited. We will not be limited.”

A similar bill is expected to go before the Texas Houston later Thursday.