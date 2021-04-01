LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott gives update on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to hold a news conference Thursday where he will give an update on Operation Lone Star, which was launched in early March to “help secure the border and combat the smuggling of people and drugs in Texas.” The operation now also includes anti-human trafficking efforts.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, members of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) and local law enforcement.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.