Family seeks justice after man shot multiple times while walking to store

HOUSTON – A Houston woman said she wants justice after her husband was shot multiple times earlier this month.

“I never thought I would be standing here today telling my story,” said Elisandra Escobedo.

She said her husband, Daniel Escobedo, 30, was shot three times from behind near the corner of Bellfort Avenue and Leonora Street on March 17.

“I am seeking justice and I will not stop until it’s done,” Elisandra said.

According to Houston police, witnesses said the victim was walking to a corner store when three suspects who were in front of the store began arguing with him. One of the suspects pulled a gun and shot Daniel Escobedo.

The corner store shared some surveillance video from that evening with KPRC 2.

“It was a very, very horrible experience that no mother should go through getting a call from her own son that he got shot,” said Daniel’s mother, Claudia Mancillas.

Elisandra said her husband went to the store to get a beer and came home with gunshot wounds.

Ad

“Let’s stop the violence,” she said. “Let’s stop the gun violence now.”

Daniel survived the shooting but now has health complications and is still recovering, Elisandra said.

Elisandra said the gunman had asked her husband for a cigarette about two weeks before the shooting but her husband said he doesn’t smoke. She said she has seen the three people in the neighborhood and provided some names to the police.

As of Tuesday, no one has been arrested or charged in the case, said HPD spokesman Victor Senties. He said the investigation is active and ongoing.