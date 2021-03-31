Survey finds top-searched cocktail during quarantine in every state

No doubt, people were mixing up more cocktails at home when the pandemic prompted the shutdown of bars and restaurants last year.

The travel rewards company Upgraded Points wanted to see which drinks were most popular in each state. They used Google Trends data from March 2020 to March 2021 to see which ones people were looking up the instructions for.

Turns out the mimosa was the most popular in six states. Other drinks often searched recipes include mojito, piña colada, white Russian and wine cooler.

In Texas, it’s probably no surprise that margarita was the most popular.