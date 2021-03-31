Person fatally struck in hit-and-run on Eastex Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies are investigating after they said a person was fatally struck Wednesday in a hit-and-run.

Deputies said it happened on the Eastex Freeway service road near East Mount Houston when a driver hit the victim and then fled the scene.

Our traffic investigators and @HCSO_D2Patrol deputies are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash at Eastex Fwy and E Mount Houston. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

All southbound service road lanes are temporarily shut down at the intersection. #hounews pic.twitter.com/vWZrhwdlnn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 31, 2021

All southbound service road lanes are temporarily shut down at the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.