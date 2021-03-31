photo
Person fatally struck in hit-and-run on Eastex Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies are investigating after they said a person was fatally struck Wednesday in a hit-and-run.

Deputies said it happened on the Eastex Freeway service road near East Mount Houston when a driver hit the victim and then fled the scene.

All southbound service road lanes are temporarily shut down at the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

