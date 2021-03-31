Midwestern Pet Foods voluntarily recalls pet food due to possible salmonella contamination

The company Midwestern Pet Foods has issued a voluntary recall of its pet food over concerns of salmonella contamination.

The decision to issue the recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company that revealed that the finished product may contain bacteria, according to a release.

The Indiana-based company said specific expiration dates of certain dog and cat food brands include the following: CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian brands produced at its Monmouth, Illinois Production Facility because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to a release. Click here to view the full list.

Retailers and distributors are being asked to pull the possible contaminated pet food. The company says do not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Midwestern Pet Foods said to destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access. It said to wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food, according to a release.

Pets that show signs of Salmonella poisoning may become lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets can also experience only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

The company said if a consumer’s pet consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact their veterinarian. The company said there have been no human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

Products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers.