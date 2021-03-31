KPRC 2 honors autism awareness and acceptance throughout April

KPRC 2 is honoring World Autism Month in April. Special coverage kicks off on World Autism Awareness Day, April 2, across KPRC 2 newscasts and Click2Houston.com. The aim is to bring awareness and provide resources to families living with autism while advocating for kindness and acceptance.

One in 54 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Autism Speaks provides help for people living with autism and their families, with 85 cents of every dollar donated funding research, advocacy programs and services. You can help by donating now online.

KPRC 2′s Voices of Houston will also honor the contributions of changemakers in the autism community during the month of April.

Find more autism resources and our Parents’ Guide to Autism at www.click2houston.com/autism.