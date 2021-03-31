Exclusive Poll: Hospital Healthcare Workers and COVID-19 Vaccine Rates

Houston – KPRC 2 Investigates sent a poll to area hospitals asking about healthcare worker vaccine rates.

The questions asked were:

1. How many healthcare workers do you employ?

2. How many were offered a COVID-19 vaccine?

3. What number have been vaccinated?

Each hospital that responded to the poll said COVID-19 vaccines were offered to 100% of its healthcare workers.

As of last week:

Houston Methodist reported an 83% vaccination rate. Houston Methodist’s rate is the highest in the poll.

Baylor College of Medicine reported a 79.6% vaccination rate. The total number vaccinated at the time was 1,116 with another 241 scheduled.

Texas Children’s Hospital reported a 78% vaccination rate.

Cuero Regional Hospital had the lowest vaccination rate in the poll. It reported 33.83%.