Websites help residents find specific brand of COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON – Spots are going fast whenever appointments open. In some cases, it’s frustrating because people are looking for a specific type of vaccine, which adds another challenge to find one.

Here are some ways you can find what you’re looking for.

VaccineFinder.org lets you know when vaccines are available near you. When a provider has some in stock, this site lets you know which ones are there.

Department of State Health Services list shows how many of each Pfizer, J&J and Moderna are sent to every provider in the state.

Pharmacy websites

CVS is one example of a pharmacy website that tells you which vaccine is offered before you sign up. If you’re looking for a vaccine, you’ll want to check with individual pharmacies in addition to city/county websites since they operate separately from one another.

No internet?

Having internet to keep searching for appointments or finding transport to get there has been a challenge in some of the hard-hit neighborhoods. Harris County Precinct Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s office is offering buses to make sure anyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

On Wednesday, they’ll be at the East Harris County Activity Center and on Thursday, at North Shore Community Fellowship of Faith Church and the Northeast Community Center.

All sites are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.