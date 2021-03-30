Search for man accused of robbing woman with 2 young children outside of grocery store in Katy

KATY – Investigators need the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and the suspected driver in connection with an aggravated robbery of a woman in Katy.

On March 23, a 34-year-old woman along with her 8-year-old child and 6-month-old infant were leaving the HEB located at 550 N Fry Road when a man approached them asking for money.

Deputies said the man raised his shirt and showed the woman a pistol. The woman then gave the suspect money from her purse, according to deputies.

The man fled the scene in a white-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Avalon, with a black spare tire on the left passenger side.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, with long blond hair and blue eyes, approximately six feet in height with a thin build.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.