Is Google coming to Houston? What you can expect to see in May

HOUSTON – Google is expected to complete its first Houston office in May, according to InnovationMap.

The 12,000 square-foot building, which will be a regional hub for Google Cloud’s sales team, is located in the One Buffalo Heights building at 3663 Washington Ave. The tech giant hasn’t announced how many people will be employed or how many employees will work in the office.

According to reports, Google usually hires roughly 60 to 70 employees for its buildings.

“Houston is a hub for innovation and technology and the digital universe. Google’s decision to establish an office here provides further momentum as we build the Silicon Bayou,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

In June, Google announced that it will invest $50 million in office space and data center space in 2021 in Texas.