4 hurt after string of shootings in close proximity in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Four people are hurt after a string of shootings broke out just minutes apart from each other in northwest Houston Tuesday, police said.

Police said three men and a woman were found shot at the three different nearby locations-- Stallings Drive near Genemuary Street, Stallings Drive near Whitehead Street, and Beckley Street near Ellington Street. Investigators said they are still trying to determine if all three shootings are connected.

The first man told officers he was shot in the leg by someone who sprayed his house with bullets. That man said people inside started shooting back at the vehicle, investigators said.

Further down the road, a woman and a second man who were in a car were also both shot in the leg, police said.

Police said a third man crashed his car into a ditch at some point after he was shot in the neck. Investigators said all four people are expected to survive.