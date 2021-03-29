Update: 73-year-old Houston woman with dementia found safe

HOUSTON – Update: A 73-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in the Houston-area Monday was found safe, according to the Houston Police Department.

The Houston Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in Houston.

Marjorie Chadwick was last seen Sunday, March 28 at approximately 3:00 PM in the 2500 block of Westgate Street in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. She was in a gray 2013 Chevy Equinox with the Texas license plate number TX BTZ3075.

Chadwick was wearing black pants, a black zippered coat and a golf visor.

Chadwick is described as a white female weighing 140 pounds and standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.