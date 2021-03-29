Houston’s young star That Girl Lay Lay lands new comedy series on Nickelodeon

FILE - MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: That Girl Lay Lay attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for BET)

HOUSTON – Houston’s own That Girl Lay Lay is starring in a new project with Nickelodeon.

In the self-titled That Girl Lay Lay, the comedy series features the teen sensation and hip-hop artist Alaya High and uplifts the mission of ‘staying true to yourself,” according to the press release. Lay Lay is an avatar from a personal affirmation app and she magically comes to life after her best friend Sadie wished that she was real and could help teach her how to stand out.

Her wish comes true, and together Lay Lay and Sadie navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are.

The 13-episode series set to begin production this spring and slated to premiere this summer on Nickelodeon, according to the press release.

“That Girl Lay Lay is a multitalented force of nature destined for mega-stardom. I’m so excited about what she represents as a talented African-American girl with her own platform to showcase her unique abilities,” said producer Will Packer. “David A. Arnold has crafted the right show at the right time and Nickelodeon is the perfect partner.”

In addition to the new comedy series, the partnership with Nickelodeon will also support That Girl Lay Lay’s music career and offer an exclusive line of consumer products, spanning categories such as fashion, accessories, and publishing, per the release.

That Girl Lay Lay is a multifaceted social media star. She writes, producers, raps, and sings. At 11, she became the youngest female rapper to sign a recording deal and create her own imprint, Fresh Rebel Muzik/EMPIRE. Her music videos, including hits “Mama” and “Supersize XL,” have topped over 90 million views on YouTube.

That Girl Lay Lay is produced by Will Packer Media (Bigger), with Will Packer (Little, Ride Along) and Carolyn Newman serving as executive producers and Toy Monique Hawkins overseeing.

The series is created and executive produced by David A. Arnold (Side Hustle, Fuller House, Bigger), who also serves as showrunner.