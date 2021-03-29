Houston fans express their excitement for Texas college basketball teams in Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament

A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Downtown Houston – Fans say there is so much to be excited about, but the most exciting part would be one of the Texas teams winning in the NCAA tournament after such a tough and devastating year.

“Whose house? Coogs house!” yelled several students on the University of Houston campus Monday.

As many students walked to class, they told KPRC 2 that they were pumped to watch their men’s basketball team in the Elite 8 take on Oregon State.

“I used to go to the games all the time last semester. It was so much fun. I definitely think this team is a lot better, a lot stronger defense, a lot stronger offense. But hopefully, we can go farther than they did last year,” said UH student Navid Hasan.

“So, it’s really crazy if we actually win this whole thing. I’m rooting for them,” said UH student Harrison Young.

It’s been quite a tough and sad road for fans this past year. They say with COVID-19 shutting down last year’s NCAA tournament, the UH men’s basketball run this year is definitely boosting a lot of spirits.

“That’s really exciting, especially during these times. We need something to lift us up, and they made us really proud,” said UH student Salam Havra.

“We didn’t have a tournament last year, but it’s good to have one this year. I’m rooting them on ready, (and I’m) to see them win the whole thing,” added Hasan.

Baylor Men’s and Women’s basketball teams are also still in the running.

Baylor fans say they are making Houstonians proud.

“My daughter went to Baylor and my wife’s a UH grad, so they’re feeling pretty good. It’s a big deal, big deal. I have a son who went to Arkansas too, he’s got some skin in this too,” said Houstonian Dave Swift.

“And for me, Baylor is a big deal representing the Big 12,” said basketball fan Eric Kanter.

The official University of Houston men’s basketball watch party is being held outside of the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown. The party kicked off at 4:15 p.m.

Fans wishing to go support the University of Houston and Baylor can sign up for a free ticket here: https://uh.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=MBWP&linkID=houston&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=