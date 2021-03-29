Children’s Museum Houston to reopen June 8, just in time for summer

HOUSTON – Need summer plans for your kids? The Children’s Museum Houston is ready to welcome back families this June.

After staying closed for a full year due to the pandemic, the museum will reopen at limited capacity just in time for the end of the school year with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Exhibits such as the all-new “Sights Unseen” exhibit--which takes visitors on an immersive experience of colors, darkness and light of the unseen world-- and the Robo-Surgery interactive exhibit will debut on the day of reopening, according to a news release from the Houston Children’s Museum.

Museum members are invited for Members Preview Day June 3-5, with memberships now available to purchase online.

Tickets will be available for purchase online starting in early May, according to the release. For more information, click here.

