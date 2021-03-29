Baylor opens clinic to treat COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ in Houston

Baylor College of Medicine has opened a Post-COVID Care Clinic for recovering coronavirus patients in Houston.

At Baylor’s clinic, people who experience long-lasting COVID-19 effects -- also known as long-haulers -- will receive treatment for new side effects or lingering symptoms from their initial infection.

“We believe that patients experiencing long-term symptoms of COVID-19 need a dedicated, multidisciplinary approach to their care that will help them on the path to recovery,” Dr. Fidaa Shaib, associate professor of medicine in the section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Baylor said in a news release. “This clinic will provide care that is comprehensive, but personalized by focusing on each patient experience and condition to facilitate meaningful recovery.”

In order to determine a patient’s specific needs, the clinic will provide a questionnaire that will assess how the virus has affected the patient, then the patient will meet with a pulmonary specialist who will provide evaluation and a management plan personalized to each case.

The clinic offers both in-person and virtual appointments. The staff recommends in-person visits so clinicians can perform a thorough assessment and exam.

An appointment can be made by calling (713) 798-2400.

The Post-COVID Care Clinic is located at the Baylor Medicine McNair Campus at 7200 Cambridge St.