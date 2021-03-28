Pop-up vaccination site at Booker T. Washington High School in Independence Heights available Monday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, photo a person receives their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Howard University, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with the United Memorial Medical Center, is hosting a vaccination site in the Independence Heights community on Monday.

The neighborhood outreach site is at Booker T. Washington High School at 4204 Yale Street.

Vaccinations will be provided from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last.

No pre-registration required.

It is unclear how many shots will be available.

Local and elected officials and the Houston Independent School District also contributed to the vaccinate site.